Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Up 23.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) were up 23.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 101,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 59,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Walker River Resources Trading Up 23.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.