Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Shares Up 23.7% – What’s Next?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 101,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 59,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Walker River Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.12.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.
