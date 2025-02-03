Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Trading Up 27.3% – Here’s Why

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 518,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 156,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Niobay Metals Stock Up 27.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

