Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,728.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 4,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

