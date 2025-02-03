Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,728.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($84,826.15). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

