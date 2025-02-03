OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). 521,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 193,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

OPG Power Ventures Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.81 million, a P/E ratio of 469.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The solar energy provider reported GBX 0.65 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. OPG Power Ventures had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPG Power Ventures Plc will post 1.1836862 earnings per share for the current year.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.

OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.

In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

