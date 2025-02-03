Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 78.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) were up 78.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 484,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 536% from the average daily volume of 76,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

