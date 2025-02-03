141,370 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Primo Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

PRMB opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on PRMB

About Primo Brands

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.