Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 2,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $241.77. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

