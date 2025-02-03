3,700 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $136.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.