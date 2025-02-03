Avalon Advisory Group Invests $217,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock worth $1,252,456,773 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

