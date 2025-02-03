Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 561,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 381,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This trade represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

