Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 863.2% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 926.1% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.07 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

