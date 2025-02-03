Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $241.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

