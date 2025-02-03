Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Dynatrace stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

