Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2025

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.