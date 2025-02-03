R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 590 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 114.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 379.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
VOYA stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Voya Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
