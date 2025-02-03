R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 590 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 114.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 379.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

VOYA stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.