Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

