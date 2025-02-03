KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.