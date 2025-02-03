Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 899.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Aramark by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 360.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 112.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

