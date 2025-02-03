Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $349.15 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.76 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.96.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

