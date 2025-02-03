Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,199 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,199 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Rollins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.