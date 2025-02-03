Terreno Realty (TRNO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. On average, analysts expect Terreno Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.