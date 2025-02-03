Blue Trust Inc. Buys 524 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 358.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

