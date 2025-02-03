Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

