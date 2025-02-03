Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

PFG opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.