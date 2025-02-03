Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 16,124 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $171,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $270.82. The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.