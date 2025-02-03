Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Sells 51 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 6.5% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $267.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $270.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

