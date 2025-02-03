Blue Trust Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.