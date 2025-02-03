Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,219,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.58 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

