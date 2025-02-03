Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,285 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $270.82. The firm has a market cap of $752.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

