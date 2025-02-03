Murphy USA (MUSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.46 per share and revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $503.67 on Monday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.40.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

