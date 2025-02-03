Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,530,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,702,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $18,002,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,189 shares of company stock worth $22,182,696. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

