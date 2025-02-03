Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,465 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after buying an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,385 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

