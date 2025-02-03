waypoint wealth counsel Buys 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43,005.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,086,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 587.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,690,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,772,991,000 after buying an additional 9,135,056 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 116.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,670,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,667,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,559,240,000 after buying an additional 4,567,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,939,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $369,672,512.16. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,189 shares of company stock worth $22,182,696 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $204.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.