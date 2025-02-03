KBC Group NV Buys 759 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,401,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $205.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

