News (NWSA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. News has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

