KBC Group NV Purchases 3,191 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after buying an additional 74,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,996,000 after acquiring an additional 431,659 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,265,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
