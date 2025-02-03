Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $75,319.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,496 shares of company stock valued at $873,762. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

