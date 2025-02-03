EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.47.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $253.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,924. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

