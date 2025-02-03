Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 94,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 360,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,738.37. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $30,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,050. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.