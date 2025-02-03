Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 587,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,189 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,696 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

