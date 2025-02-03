Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $775.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $710.00 to $775.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.06.

NYSE PH opened at $707.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $463.16 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $666.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total transaction of $3,457,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,207. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

