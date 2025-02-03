BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 379,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 157,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 26.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

