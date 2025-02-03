Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,775.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,728.43.

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

