Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Up 10.8% – What’s Next?

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,188 ($26.88) and last traded at GBX 2,066 ($25.38). 5,864,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 3,346,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,865 ($22.91).

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,775.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,728.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,869.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,726 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £69,040 ($84,826.15). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

