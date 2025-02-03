Forsta AP Fonden Takes $1.83 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 48.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

