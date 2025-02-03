Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CRL opened at $164.88 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.26. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.