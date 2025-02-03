Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,825 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $97.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.13.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

