Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,474,238,000 after buying an additional 999,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after acquiring an additional 724,907 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after acquiring an additional 308,921 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 339,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,477,000 after purchasing an additional 286,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 241,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $358.23 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

