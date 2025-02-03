Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Essent Group worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Essent Group by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Essent Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

ESNT opened at $58.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

